Shah Rukh Khan to begin 'Jawan 2' after 'King'?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is said to be reuniting with director Atlee for a sequel to their blockbuster film Jawan , reported India Today. The report added that the script for Jawan 2 has been finalized after months of development, and Khan will start working on it after wrapping up his current project King.

Production progress On the lookout for a South Indian actor as villain A source informed the portal, "A script and idea for Jawan 2 had been in the works for a while. A few weeks ago, the script was finalized." The report added that the team is now on the lookout for a formidable antagonist. "The team is looking to lock an A-lister from the South as the villain."

Cameo role SRK to reportedly cameo in Atlee's 'Raaka' In addition to his work on Jawan 2, Khan is reportedly set to make a cameo appearance in Atlee's upcoming film Raaka. The film stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. A source told India Today, "Shah Rukh Khan, who has been working with Atlee on his upcoming film, will reportedly appear in Allu Arjun's Raaka." "He has confirmed to play a brief role given his association with Atlee, Allu Arjun and Deepika."

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