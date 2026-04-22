Shah Rukh Khan to begin 'Jawan 2' after 'King'?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is said to be reuniting with director Atlee for a sequel to their blockbuster film Jawan, reported India Today. The report added that the script for Jawan 2 has been finalized after months of development, and Khan will start working on it after wrapping up his current project King.
Production progress
On the lookout for a South Indian actor as villain
A source informed the portal, "A script and idea for Jawan 2 had been in the works for a while. A few weeks ago, the script was finalized." The report added that the team is now on the lookout for a formidable antagonist. "The team is looking to lock an A-lister from the South as the villain."
Cameo role
SRK to reportedly cameo in Atlee's 'Raaka'
In addition to his work on Jawan 2, Khan is reportedly set to make a cameo appearance in Atlee's upcoming film Raaka. The film stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. A source told India Today, "Shah Rukh Khan, who has been working with Atlee on his upcoming film, will reportedly appear in Allu Arjun's Raaka." "He has confirmed to play a brief role given his association with Atlee, Allu Arjun and Deepika."
Upcoming project
SRK's upcoming film 'King'
Meanwhile, Khan is currently busy with his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film will be his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan and is set to release on December 24, 2026. It also stars Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla, and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.