Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' to release in January 2026 Entertainment Nov 03, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan is stepping into a whole new zone with his next film King, hitting theaters in 2026.

Announced on his 60th birthday, the movie sees him playing a "very dark" and "ruthless" character—a big shift from his usual roles.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and co-written by Anand and Sujoy Ghosh, King promises something different for fans.