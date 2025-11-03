Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' to release in January 2026

Next Article
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is stepping into a whole new zone with his next film King, hitting theaters in 2026.
Announced on his 60th birthday, the movie sees him playing a "very dark" and "ruthless" character—a big shift from his usual roles.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and co-written by Anand and Sujoy Ghosh, King promises something different for fans.
SRK-Suhana collaboration, ensemble cast make 'King' extra special
What makes King extra special? It's SRK's first on-screen project with his daughter Suhana Khan—he plays a veteran assassin training his successor.
The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji, among others.
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King looks set to deliver an intense story that blurs the lines between hero and villain.