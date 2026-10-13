Shah says 'Tumbbad 2' will be new and unpredictable
Entertainment
Get ready: Tumbbad 2 is on the way, and Sohum Shah says it's not just more of the same.
After five years of work on the script, he shared, "They can expect to see something new and unpredictable. When 'Tumbbad' came out, I told people they would see something new. The same goes for 'Tumbbad 2.' You may think you know this world, but it will surprise you. That is the one thing I can say."
Prasad directs 'Tumbbad 2,' Siddiqui Bhatt join
Adesh Prasad, who worked behind the scenes on the first film, is stepping up as director.
Plus, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Alia Bhatt are joining the cast in major roles.
Mark your calendars: Tumbbad 2 hits theaters December 3, 2027.
The original continues to win over new fans, and its devoted following keeps growing, so expectations are high!