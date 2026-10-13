Shah says 'Tumbbad 2' will be new and unpredictable

Get ready: Tumbbad 2 is on the way, and Sohum Shah says it's not just more of the same.

After five years of work on the script, he shared, "They can expect to see something new and unpredictable. When 'Tumbbad' came out, I told people they would see something new. The same goes for 'Tumbbad 2.' You may think you know this world, but it will surprise you. That is the one thing I can say."