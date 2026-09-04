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Home / News / Entertainment News / Are Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt joining Jr NTR's 'Dragon'?
Are Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt joining Jr NTR's 'Dragon'?
Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt joining Jr NTR's 'Dragon'?

Are Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt joining Jr NTR's 'Dragon'?

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 04, 2026
04:01 pm
What's the story

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to join the cast of Jr NTR's upcoming film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, reported Gulte. The film, which already has Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 11, 2027. Dragon is being touted as a pan-India film.

Role speculation

Reports suggest significant roles for Kapoor and Bhatt

While reports by the outlet suggest that Kapoor and Bhatt have been roped in for important roles, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

If true, this will mark Bhatt's second Telugu film after her debut in SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Jr NTR.

For Kapoor, this will be his first venture into Telugu cinema.

Film preview

'Dragon' teaser released earlier

The teaser for Dragon, released earlier, introduces Jr NTR as Luger, a feared assassin in a dark world filled with crime, narcotics, and political unrest.

The story is set in 1967 and revolves around the Golden Triangle and the international opium trade.

It also features glimpses of Anil, Rukmini Vasanth, and Ashutosh Rana, among other pivotal characters.

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