Are Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt joining Jr NTR's 'Dragon'?
What's the story
Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to join the cast of Jr NTR's upcoming film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, reported Gulte. The film, which already has Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 11, 2027. Dragon is being touted as a pan-India film.
Role speculation
Reports suggest significant roles for Kapoor and Bhatt
While reports by the outlet suggest that Kapoor and Bhatt have been roped in for important roles, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.
If true, this will mark Bhatt's second Telugu film after her debut in SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Jr NTR.
For Kapoor, this will be his first venture into Telugu cinema.
Film preview
'Dragon' teaser released earlier
The teaser for Dragon, released earlier, introduces Jr NTR as Luger, a feared assassin in a dark world filled with crime, narcotics, and political unrest.
The story is set in 1967 and revolves around the Golden Triangle and the international opium trade.
It also features glimpses of Anil, Rukmini Vasanth, and Ashutosh Rana, among other pivotal characters.