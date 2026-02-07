Shahid-Triptii launch 'Paan Ki Dukaan' in Mumbai Entertainment Feb 07, 2026

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri brought major energy to Mumbai with the launch of their new song "Paan Ki Dukaan," hyping up fans ahead of their film "O Romeo," which hits theaters February 13.

Things got a little wild when Shahid invited fans on stage, but security kept it smooth and the vibe stayed upbeat.