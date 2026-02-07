Shahid-Triptii launch 'Paan Ki Dukaan' in Mumbai
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri brought major energy to Mumbai with the launch of their new song "Paan Ki Dukaan," hyping up fans ahead of their film "O Romeo," which hits theaters February 13.
Things got a little wild when Shahid invited fans on stage, but security kept it smooth and the vibe stayed upbeat.
'O Romeo': Cast, crew, and more about the film
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, "O Romeo" also stars Nana Patekar and Disha Patani.
The fresh track is a Bhardwaj-Gulzar creation, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Rekha Bhardwaj, with choreography from Jani Master.
Fun fact: this is Shahid's second musical team-up with Disha after "Aashiqon Ki Colony."