'Shakti Shalini' and 'King' to clash on December 24 2026
Entertainment
This Christmas is shaping up to be big at the movies: Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini drops on December 24, 2026, going head-to-head with Shah Rukh Khan's King.
The release date was made official with a promotional video screened alongside Prahaar, setting up an exciting clash for holiday moviegoers.
'Shakti Shalini' casts Jethwa Patekar Singh
Shakti Shalini joins the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and stars Vishal Jethwa, Nana Patekar, and Vineet Kumar Singh. Jethwa even laughed off rumors of a delay at FICCI FRAMES 2026.
Meanwhile, King is extra special for SRK fans; it's his first on-screen team-up with daughter Suhana Khan, and the film promises an action-packed avatar of SRK that has everyone buzzing since its announcement.