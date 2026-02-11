'Bandwaale' trailer: Poet, DJ, orchestra singer make a delightful band
What's the story
The upcoming musical dramedy series Bandwaale is set to premiere on Prime Video. The makers released the trailer on Wednesday, which focuses on themes of friendship, rivalry, dreams, and self-discovery. Set in Ratlam, the show follows a group of people who use music and poetry as their means of expression.
Character focus
Mariam's journey of self-discovery and friendship
At the center of Bandwaale is Mariam, played by Shalini Pandey. She is a young poet who begins sharing her work anonymously online while grappling with issues of identity, freedom, and belonging. Her journey parallels that of Robo and DJ Psycho as they rely on humor, creativity, and ambition to build a better future. While the men initially begin as rivals, soon, they band together with Mariam.
Music's role
Original music and poetry enhance the narrative
Music is a key element in Bandwaale, with original compositions by Yashraj Mukhate. This will be his first long-form series as a composer. The show also features poems by Kausar Munir that add depth to its emotional core. Bandwaale is created and written by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, with direction from Akshat Verma and Tewari. OML Entertainment is producing the series.
Release details
Release date and streaming platform
The ensemble cast of Bandwaale includes Pandey, Zahan Kapoor, Kirkire, Sanjana Dipu, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Anupama Kumar in pivotal roles. The series will be available on Prime Video from February 13 across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.