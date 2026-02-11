'Bandwaale' trailer: Poet, DJ, orchestra singer make a delightful band 

The upcoming musical dramedy series Bandwaale is set to premiere on Prime Video . The makers released the trailer on Wednesday, which focuses on themes of friendship, rivalry, dreams, and self-discovery. Set in Ratlam, the show follows a group of people who use music and poetry as their means of expression.

Character focus Mariam's journey of self-discovery and friendship At the center of Bandwaale is Mariam, played by Shalini Pandey. She is a young poet who begins sharing her work anonymously online while grappling with issues of identity, freedom, and belonging. Her journey parallels that of Robo and DJ Psycho as they rely on humor, creativity, and ambition to build a better future. While the men initially begin as rivals, soon, they band together with Mariam.

Music's role Original music and poetry enhance the narrative Music is a key element in Bandwaale, with original compositions by Yashraj Mukhate. This will be his first long-form series as a composer. The show also features poems by Kausar Munir that add depth to its emotional core. Bandwaale is created and written by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, with direction from Akshat Verma and Tewari. OML Entertainment is producing the series.

