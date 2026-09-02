Sharmila Tagore to make cameo in son-in-law Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe'

Tagore's cameo in Vibe will be her first appearance in a Hindi film on the big screen in 16 years, per Bollywood Hungama

Her last Hindi theatrical release was the 2010 film Break Ke Baad, where she starred alongside her son Saif Ali Khan.

Interestingly, this project also marks her first collaboration with Kemmu, who is not only the lead actor but also the writer and director of Vibe.