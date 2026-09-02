Sharmila Tagore to make cameo in son-in-law Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe'
What's the story
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is likely to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming spy comedy Vibe, starring her son-in-law Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava. The film, directed by Kemmu, will be released on September 18. If true, this will be Tagore's first Hindi film appearance in three years, after her role in the OTT family drama Gulmohar (2023).
Career highlights
Tagore's 1st Hindi film appearance in 16 years
Tagore's cameo in Vibe will be her first appearance in a Hindi film on the big screen in 16 years, per Bollywood Hungama
Her last Hindi theatrical release was the 2010 film Break Ke Baad, where she starred alongside her son Saif Ali Khan.
Interestingly, this project also marks her first collaboration with Kemmu, who is not only the lead actor but also the writer and director of Vibe.
Film details
Everything we know about 'Vibe'
The teaser of Vibe was released a few weeks ago, introducing Preity Zinta as a government official who kidnaps two friends for a mission to save the nation.
Kemmu's character is reluctant to become a spy and even takes a dig at Zinta's 1998 action thriller Soldier.
It promises situational comedy, satire, and running gags.