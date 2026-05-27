Sharvari reacts to 'looks trump talent' debate in Bollywood
What's the story
Actor Sharvari, who has been in the industry for a while now, recently opened up about the perception that "looks often trumps talent" in Bollywood. In an interview with Times Now, she said she is not bothered by this notion and believes that "what matters the most is the actor that you are." The actor will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga.
Actor's perspective
'Looks change in every film,' says Sharvari
Sharvari said, "I don't see it like that and never thought of this." "In the time that we are in right now, what matters the most is the actor that you are. Everyone is trying to be better at that." She added, "Looks change in every film. There is so much diversity today with prosthetics. You can look like a completely new person in every film."
Career highlights
Looking back at her career
Sharvari made her acting debut with The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye opposite Sunny Kaushal. Her first theatrical release was Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), where she shared screen with Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She rose to fame with Munjya (2024) and later starred in Maharaj and Vedaa. Meanwhile, Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in pre-Partition Pakistan and also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh. It will be released on June 12.