Sharvari reacts to 'looks trump talent' debate in Bollywood

Actor's perspective

'Looks change in every film,' says Sharvari

Sharvari said, "I don't see it like that and never thought of this." "In the time that we are in right now, what matters the most is the actor that you are. Everyone is trying to be better at that." She added, "Looks change in every film. There is so much diversity today with prosthetics. You can look like a completely new person in every film."