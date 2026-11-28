'Must humbly accept': Sharvari talks about 'Alpha' failure
What's the story
Sharvari, who starred in the sleeper hit Main Vaapas Aaunga earlier this year, now features in Yeh Prem Mol Liya. However, her last film, Alpha, was met with an underwhelming response from the audience and critics. In a recent interview, she addressed the negative feedback and its impact on her expectations for Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
Response to criticism
Sharvari on accepting criticism
Sharvari told Hindustan Times, "When you take love, you take it with both your hands as you want to grab all the love that you get, so when there is criticism, one must humbly take it too."
"At the end of the day, we make our films for the audiences. If the audience doesn't accept it, then we must accept that as well. There has to be grace and dignity in that too."
Box office outlook
Her expectations from 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
Despite the underwhelming response to Alpha, Sharvari remains optimistic about Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
She said, "I've walked into this film with a lot of love as I have with each film of mine. What the fate of any film at the box office would be is not really not in mind."
"There are a few films that I have done. I am living my dream today."
Personal insights
On her idea of ideal partner
In Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Sharvari stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, is a family drama.
When asked if her idea of an ideal partner has changed after working on this film, she said, "I actually come from a very traditional family. So I always wanted someone who would have the same kind of family values, love, and respect."
"I've always wanted something like this in my partner and I don't think that has changed."