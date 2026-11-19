Speaking about his new role, Tharoor said, "The Ramayana has always held my literary interest, as a story that has traveled across centuries and cultures."

"I have spent years encountering...and reading about its many tellings, each of which reveals something about the society that shaped it."

"So, when Discovery approached me to host a series tracing the epic's journey across Asia, it was an easy choice, since I have long believed that its richness and cultural reach deserve wider recognition."