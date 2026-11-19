Shashi Tharoor set for hosting debut with 'Ramayana Beyond Borders'
What's the story
Politician and author Shashi Tharoor is all set to make his television hosting debut with Discovery's upcoming docuseries, Itihasa: Ramayana Beyond Borders. The four-part series will explore the journey of the Ramayana across Asia over centuries. The show is scheduled to premiere on December 7 in India.
Host's perspective
'I have long believed that its richness and cultural reach...'
Speaking about his new role, Tharoor said, "The Ramayana has always held my literary interest, as a story that has traveled across centuries and cultures."
"I have spent years encountering...and reading about its many tellings, each of which reveals something about the society that shaped it."
"So, when Discovery approached me to host a series tracing the epic's journey across Asia, it was an easy choice, since I have long believed that its richness and cultural reach deserve wider recognition."
Series details
About the show
The four-episode series will delve into the journey of the central characters Rama, Sita, Hanuman, and Ravana from Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand to the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia.
The show has been co-directed by Sujata Kulshreshtha and Abhimanyu Tewari of Wide Angle Films.
Itihasa: Ramayana Beyond Borders will premiere on December 7 at 9:00pm on Discovery and Discovery+.