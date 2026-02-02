'Shatak' teaser: Journey of RSS from 1925 to 2025

Teaser touches on major events in India's history

The teaser spotlights events like the RSS's history from 1925 and bans at different periods, and coverage of the Emergency.

It also touches on times when RSS was banned and hints at its lesser-known contributions to India's history.

The visuals focus on resilience and social service, with lines like "This is the story of a thought... which was tried to be erased many times," capturing the group's philosophy.