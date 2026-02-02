'Shatak' teaser: Journey of RSS from 1925 to 2025
The teaser for "Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh" just dropped, giving a quick but powerful look at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) journey from its founding in 1925 to its centenary in 2025.
In just over a minute, the video walks us through major moments and challenges faced by the organization.
Teaser touches on major events in India's history
The teaser spotlights events like the RSS's history from 1925 and bans at different periods, and coverage of the Emergency.
It also touches on times when RSS was banned and hints at its lesser-known contributions to India's history.
The visuals focus on resilience and social service, with lines like "This is the story of a thought... which was tried to be erased many times," capturing the group's philosophy.
'Shatak' hits theaters on February 19, 2026
Shared by film critic Taran Adarsh (who praised RSS's impact), the teaser launch coincided with the release of the patriotic song Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and introduced in Delhi by RSS president Dr Mohan Bhagwat.
Directed by Aashish Mall, "Shatak" hits theaters on February 19, 2026—so mark your calendars if you're curious about this slice of Indian history.