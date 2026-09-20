Sheeran solo in Philadelphia after Macklemore dropped over pro-Palestine comments
Ed Sheeran took the stage alone at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, following a wave of changes on his Loop tour.
After rapper Macklemore was dropped over pro-Palestine comments, all supporting acts and even Sheeran's backing band exited the tour.
Still, Sheeran thanked fans for sticking with him and encouraged unity, saying his shows are for everyone, even when opinions differ.
Sheeran addresses politics before solo set
Sheeran opened up about making tough choices and navigating political issues before launching into his solo set.
The concert started later than planned, with a nearby protest, but he powered through without support from Aaron Rowe, Finneas, or Lukas Graham.
With 16 shows left across the Americas before wrapping up in Mexico City this December, Sheeran's keeping the tour going: just him and his music.