Shilpa Shirodkar to return to Bollywood with 'Malamaal Weekly 2'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shirodkar is set to make her grand return to the Hindi film industry after a hiatus of 26 years. She will be seen in the upcoming comedy film Malamaal Weekly 2, reported Bollywood Hungama. The actor was last seen in MF Husain's Gaja Gamini (2000).
Casting news
'The makers were keen to have her on board'
A source told the outlet, "Shilpa loved her part and the overall script."
"The makers were keen to have her on board; however, she has not signed films in a long time, though she keeps getting offers at regular intervals."
"Hence, the makers of Malamaal Weekly 2 were on cloud nine when Shilpa Shirodkar showed interest in being a part of the film."
Star-studded lineup
Other actors who will be part of the film
Apart from Shirodkar, the film will also star Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra. Paresh Rawal has been confirmed for the project, too.
The makers are now looking to cast other prominent actors in key roles.
In February, a source had revealed that "the team working on Malamaal Weekly 2 has hit upon a great idea that is apt as the second part of the series."
Meanwhile, the film is being directed by Amit Joshi.