Shilpa Shirodkar to return to Bollywood with 'Malamaal Weekly 2'

Apart from Shirodkar, the film will also star Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra. Paresh Rawal has been confirmed for the project, too.

The makers are now looking to cast other prominent actors in key roles.

In February, a source had revealed that "the team working on Malamaal Weekly 2 has hit upon a great idea that is apt as the second part of the series."

Meanwhile, the film is being directed by Amit Joshi.