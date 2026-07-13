Shinde allegedly made Joshi clean alone on 'Lock Upp 2'

Drama unfolded on Lock Upp 2 after Shilpa Shinde allegedly made Shivangi Joshi clean a room by herself, even though she was unwell.

This move didn't sit well with viewers or Joshi's sister Sheetal, who called Shinde's actions "in human and cruel" on social media.

The episode quickly sparked backlash online, with fans accusing Shinde of unfairly targeting Joshi.