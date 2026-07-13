Shinde allegedly made Joshi clean alone on 'Lock Upp 2'
Entertainment
Drama unfolded on Lock Upp 2 after Shilpa Shinde allegedly made Shivangi Joshi clean a room by herself, even though she was unwell.
This move didn't sit well with viewers or Joshi's sister Sheetal, who called Shinde's actions "in human and cruel" on social media.
The episode quickly sparked backlash online, with fans accusing Shinde of unfairly targeting Joshi.
Fans flood social media for Joshi
Sheetal pointed out that Shilpa was singling out Shivangi during the episode and even discouraged her from talking to Harshad Chopda.
Despite all this, fans praised Shivangi for staying calm and positive under pressure.
Support for her flooded social media, as many admired her resilience and fairness throughout the show.