Shivamogga Dasara film festival opens October 14 with Murthy documentary
This year's Shivamogga Dasara is adding some movie magic: a film festival kicks off October 14, bringing together local talent and honoring Karnataka's cinema legends.
Organized by the city corporation and partners, the event pays tribute to icons like Rajkumar, V.K. Murthy, and Anant Nag.
Director Rajendra Singh Babu will open the fest with a documentary on Murthy at Suvarna Samskruthika Bhavana.
'Eradu Kanasu' leads Shivamogga screenings
The lineup features short films by talented technicians and actors of Shivamogga, plus appearances from actors Master Manjunath and Master Rohit Srinath.
Screenings start bright and early with Eradu Kanasu at Mallikarjun Talkies on October 14, followed by favorites like Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale, Kasaragodu (October 15), Sampattige Saval (October 16), and Galipata-2 (October 17) at different venues around town.