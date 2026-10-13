Shivamogga Dasara film festival opens October 14 with Murthy documentary

This year's Shivamogga Dasara is adding some movie magic: a film festival kicks off October 14, bringing together local talent and honoring Karnataka's cinema legends.

Organized by the city corporation and partners, the event pays tribute to icons like Rajkumar, V.K. Murthy, and Anant Nag.

Director Rajendra Singh Babu will open the fest with a documentary on Murthy at Suvarna Samskruthika Bhavana.