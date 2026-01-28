Shivendra Singh Dungarpur joins Berlin International Film Festival jury
Filmmaker and film preservationist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur has been picked to join the main jury at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival, alongside big names like Wim Wenders.
This panel decides who takes home the festival's top honors, including the Golden Bear for Best Film.
Why bother?
Dungarpur isn't just judging films—he's also bringing a restored 4K version of Arundhati Roy's cult classic In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones to Berlinale Classics.
Both Roy and director Pradip Krishen are expected at this special screening, making it a cool moment for Indian cinema fans.
Who is he?
Dungarpur is known for his award-winning documentaries like Celluloid Man and for founding India's only non-profit dedicated to saving old films, the Film Heritage Foundation.
His work has put Indian film restoration on the global map.