'Same thing...': 'Hanuman Ansh' star compares his journey to SRK's
What's the story
Shobhinaw Satyaa, who starred in the film Hanuman Ansh, has revealed that his unexpected entry into acting reminds him of Shah Rukh Khan's early career. Satyaa joined Vishal Chaturvedi's project as an assistant director but was later cast as the lead actor playing Neem Karoli Baba. He compared this turn of events to Khan's initial role in the TV series Fauji, where he was originally meant to play a smaller character.
Career shift
'I was working as an assistant director in the film...'
Satyaa told Variety India, "Shah Rukh Khan's story is that he was playing a small character in the Fauji series. The actor playing the lead had some other project. He was the director's son."
"Shah Rukh Khan was made the hero of Fauji. Changes happen randomly sometimes. The same thing happened to me."
"I was working as an assistant director in the film, and the director (Vishal Chaturvedi) told me that I am its hero."
Acting prospects
'I didn't want to come on screen as an actor'
Satyaa said, "My soul is that of a director. You know what the soul of a director is? They run away from the screen."
"I didn't want to come on screen as an actor. But this film was about my Neem Karoli Baba...so I said 'yes.'"
Now open to acting opportunities, he prefers projects suitable for all age groups and expressed interest in working with Sooraj Barjatya.
"The...character should be such that it can be watched with the whole family."