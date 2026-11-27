Satyaa told Variety India, "Shah Rukh Khan's story is that he was playing a small character in the Fauji series. The actor playing the lead had some other project. He was the director's son."

"Shah Rukh Khan was made the hero of Fauji. Changes happen randomly sometimes. The same thing happened to me."

"I was working as an assistant director in the film, and the director (Vishal Chaturvedi) told me that I am its hero."