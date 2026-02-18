Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 'Eetha's Pune schedule wrap with crew
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda just finished filming the Pune schedule of their upcoming movie Eetha, celebrating with the crew and director Laxman Utekar on set.
Eetha is a biopic about Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a legendary folk artist from Maharashtra who won the President's Award twice for her impact on Tamasha and Lavani.
Biopic on Vithabai Narayangaonkar
The film dives into Narayangaonkar's journey from being born in Pandharpur and coming from a family with a tradition of performing folk songs to becoming known for her work in Tamasha.
Shraddha's preparation for the role
To play Vithabai, Shraddha trained hard in Lavani dance and performance.
The movie is shooting across Maharashtra and aims to finish by March 2026.