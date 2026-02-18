Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 'Eetha's Pune schedule wrap with crew Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda just finished filming the Pune schedule of their upcoming movie Eetha, celebrating with the crew and director Laxman Utekar on set.

Eetha is a biopic about Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a legendary folk artist from Maharashtra who won the President's Award twice for her impact on Tamasha and Lavani.