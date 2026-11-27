Merchant said, "Shraddha began with character workshops alongside Laxman Utekar, followed by dance workshops with two Lavani performers: the late Shakuntala Nagarkar and Akshay Malvankar."

"Laxman decided to shoot in reverse order, starting with the second half and the climax song first."

"That meant preparing Shraddha after she had gained roughly 10 to 12 kilos for that stage of the character."

"Extra weight increases strain on the knees, calves, and stamina during fast transitions."