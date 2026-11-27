'Eetha' choreographer reveals Shraddha gained '10-12 kilos' for the movie
What's the story
National Award-winning choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant recently revealed that Shraddha Kapoor had to gain 10-12kg for the second half of Laxman Utekar's Eetha. The weight was crucial as it added to the authenticity of her character and the physical demands of Lavani dance. In an interview with Variety India, Merchant spoke about how she prepared Kapoor for this challenging role.
Training regimen
How Kapoor was trained to perform Lavani
Merchant said, "Shraddha began with character workshops alongside Laxman Utekar, followed by dance workshops with two Lavani performers: the late Shakuntala Nagarkar and Akshay Malvankar."
"Laxman decided to shoot in reverse order, starting with the second half and the climax song first."
"That meant preparing Shraddha after she had gained roughly 10 to 12 kilos for that stage of the character."
"Extra weight increases strain on the knees, calves, and stamina during fast transitions."
On-set challenges
'Shraddha suffered a serious injury'
Merchant reveals Kapoor suffered an injury on the set.
She said, "Just before lunch on the second day of shooting that climax sequence, Shraddha suffered a serious injury: dancing barefoot on a floor warmed by daytime heat created friction and risk."
"It rattled everyone's morale, but after a six-week to two-month break and strict physiotherapy, we returned with renewed focus."
Choreography insights
'Crowd reactions are essential to making a performance feel alive'
Merchant also shared her approach to weaving the choreography into the narrative of Eetha.
She revealed, "Crowd reactions are essential to making a performance feel alive, and capturing genuine non-actors, including villagers brought in for the shoot, was one of the hardest parts."
"To get authentic reactions, especially during late-night shoots, I let Shraddha perform longer, uninterrupted stretches of the mukhda, antara, or a two-part hook step so the crowd reacted in real time."
Career insights
On her evolving approach to choreography over the years
Merchant, who won her first National Film Award for Dholi Taaro Dhol Baaje in 1999 and her second for Dhindhora Baje Re in 2023, spoke about how her approach to choreography has changed over the years.
She said she prefers one or two meaningful projects and spending time in theater.
"I only want projects that challenge and excite me," she added.