It's a wrap! Shraddha Kapoor completes filming for 'Eetha'

Production wrap

What to expect from the final song

The final song sequence was part of a 60-day shooting schedule that began in March. The team shot at various locations, including Madh Island, Solapur, Aundhewadi, Satara, and Nashik. "The final song has a montage that chronicles the journey of Shraddha's character from a young woman to her brush with fame, and how she falls on hard times." "Like the remaining numbers, this too has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant," said a source. The release date hasn't been announced yet.