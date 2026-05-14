It's a wrap! Shraddha Kapoor completes filming for 'Eetha'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming biopic, Eetha. The film is based on the life of legendary Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar and chronicles her extraordinary journey from 1940 to 1990. The final leg of the shoot was a grand montage song sequence filmed in Bhor, Maharashtra, with Kapoor and a crowd of 800 people, reported Mid-Day.
Production wrap
What to expect from the final song
The final song sequence was part of a 60-day shooting schedule that began in March. The team shot at various locations, including Madh Island, Solapur, Aundhewadi, Satara, and Nashik. "The final song has a montage that chronicles the journey of Shraddha's character from a young woman to her brush with fame, and how she falls on hard times." "Like the remaining numbers, this too has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant," said a source. The release date hasn't been announced yet.
Kapoor's next
More about 'Eetha' and Kapoor's upcoming projects
Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The film marks Kapoor's first collaboration with Utekar. The actor, who was last seen in Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank (2024), has been choosy with her recent projects. Apart from Eetha, she might also star in the upcoming Ashneer Grover biopic alongside Aamir Khan. She is also likely to headline Nikhil Dwivedi's fantasy drama, Nagin.