'Drishyam' star started preparing for movie 8 months after pregnancy
What's the story
The Drishyam franchise has followed the journey of Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn), a seemingly ordinary cable operator and film enthusiast who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his family. As the Hindi trilogy concluded with Drishyam 3 (which premiered on October 2), actor Shriya Saran, who plays Vijay's wife Nandini, opened up about the challenges she faced playing her character.
Juggling responsibilities
'My husband was taking care of our child...'
Saran had just eight months to prepare for Drishyam 2 after giving birth.
She told Bollywood Hungama, "I had literally eight months from the time of my child's birth to the shoot to lose the weight and get everything together."
"While I was breastfeeding and pumping, I was running around. My husband was taking care of our child while I went to the gym, took long walks and ran."
Pandemic challenges
On getting pregnant during COVID-19 in Barcelona
Saran recalled her pregnancy journey in Barcelona during the COVID-19 pandemic, away from her family.
"During COVID...I got pregnant in Barcelona all by myself...It was a crazy time. I was without my family for months and had no help."
During this time, Panorama Studios reached out to her about Drishyam 2.
She added, "I can be very strong...A lot of times I'm like, 'No, I can't do it,' and I can't do it until I actually end up doing it."
Character connection
Saran on her similarities with Nandini
Saran finds a deep connection between herself and Nandini in terms of resilience.
Referring to the strength she found in herself during a difficult phase of her life, she said, "I think that's very common between me and her."
Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, and Tabu, among others.