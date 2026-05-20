Shroff and Kelkar lead rural horror 'Kheti' with eerie poster

Sargam Saxena Choudhary join 'Kheti' cast

Neha Sargam (from Mirzapur), Virendra Saxena, and Shaji Choudhary round out the cast.

More details are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Shroff will appear soon in The Great Grand Superhero (May 29) and Welcome To The Jungle (June 26).

Kelkar recently starred in Sky Force, Dil Dosti Aur Dogs, and the web series Taskaree, so both leads have plenty going on!