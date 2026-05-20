Shroff and Kelkar lead rural horror 'Kheti' with eerie poster
Entertainment
Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar are set to lead Kheti, a new rural horror film that just dropped its first-look poster.
Directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan, the movie teases a creepy vibe with its poster showing a mysterious bald figure peeking through tall grass.
The story dives into family secrets and facing old truths.
Sargam Saxena Choudhary join 'Kheti' cast
Neha Sargam (from Mirzapur), Virendra Saxena, and Shaji Choudhary round out the cast.
More details are expected to be announced in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Shroff will appear soon in The Great Grand Superhero (May 29) and Welcome To The Jungle (June 26).
Kelkar recently starred in Sky Force, Dil Dosti Aur Dogs, and the web series Taskaree, so both leads have plenty going on!