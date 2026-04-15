Shroff to headline Acharya action film with 'Dhoom 3' pedigree
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff is gearing up to headline a new action movie directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the filmmaker behind Dhoom 3.
The film is set to start shooting in August 2026, with producers Vinod Bhanushali and Tony D'Souza aiming for a major theatrical release in 2027.
Expect plenty of high-energy stunts and big-screen excitement.
Shroff filming and Jammwal project buzz
Tiger's schedule is packed: he's currently filming with director Sachin Ravi and producer Murad Khetani.
He'll also be seen in Lag Jaa Gale alongside Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor, which promises intense action and a revenge-driven story.
Plus, there's buzz about him joining Vidyut Jammwal for a Milap Zaveri project.