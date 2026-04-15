Shroff to headline Acharya action film with 'Dhoom 3' pedigree Entertainment Apr 15, 2026

Tiger Shroff is gearing up to headline a new action movie directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the filmmaker behind Dhoom 3.

The film is set to start shooting in August 2026, with producers Vinod Bhanushali and Tony D'Souza aiming for a major theatrical release in 2027.

Expect plenty of high-energy stunts and big-screen excitement.