Shruti Haasan reveals how she bagged Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'

Shruti will play Preethi, daughter of Sathyaraj's character Rajasekar—so not Rajinikanth 's daughter as some rumors suggested. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir. Coolie is all set for a big theatrical release on August 14.

'Coolie' will stream on Prime Video after its theatrical release

Besides its star cast, Coolie marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after nearly 38 years (they last worked together in Mr Bharath back in 1986).

The story centers around gold smuggling and promises plenty of action.

After hitting theaters, it'll stream on Prime Video—so you can catch it at home if you miss it on the big screen!