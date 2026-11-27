Siddiqui leads 'Dr. Hassan' on JioHotstar Indian 'House' take
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is stepping into the lead role in Dr. Hassan, the Indian take on House.
He skipped watching Hugh Laurie's version to keep his performance original, sharing that he wanted Dr. Hassan to feel "Brutally honest. Intelligent. Genius."
The show, directed by Rohan Sippy, drops on JioHotstar from December 11.
'Dr. Hassan' centers on Siddiqui Mirza
Set in Janki Das Ruia Hospital, Dr. Hassan follows medical mysteries and personal drama, especially between Siddiqui's character and Dr. Palak Jain (played by Dia Mirza), who's both Chief Medical Officer and a former classmate.
The series also stars Smaran Sahu, Rehmat Rattan, and Jason Tham.
Adapted and scripted by Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar, with dialogues by Virat Basoya, it puts a new spin on the classic House formula.