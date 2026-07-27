Singer Papon urges urgent help for Assam flood victims
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Singer Papon is calling for urgent support after massive floods hit Assam.
In a video message, he shared how villages are underwater, lives have been lost, and many are now homeless.
"It's a bad situation," he said, encouraging people across India and beyond to step up and help.
Assam death toll 68, Sarma leads relief
Papon emphasized the need to spread awareness and boost aid. The floods have claimed 68 lives as of July 27, 2026.
The Assam government is leading relief efforts under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, working on restoring power and safety checks.
PM Modi has promised full support from the center to help Assam recover.