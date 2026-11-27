Their first lease starts April 2026 and covers a spacious terrace where they plan to add a swimming pool and gym, with a refundable ₹2 crore deposit.

The second deal kicks in from November and gives them extra space plus access over land leading out to Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Road, coming with a non-refundable ₹5 crore premium.

Several companies and family members are involved in these agreements, making it quite the team effort.