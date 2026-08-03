Singh says Surpanakha's complexity drew her to 'Ramayana' role
Entertainment
Rakul Preet Singh is taking on the role of Surpanakha in Ramayana, and she's pretty excited about it.
She shared that what really drew her in was the character's complexity: "History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story."
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
'Ramayana' trailer shows exile and battles
The Ramayana trailer gives a peek at epic battles, Ram's 14-year exile, Kaikeyi's pivotal decision, and the showdown between Ram and Ravana.
It also highlights strong bonds between Ram, Sita, and Lakshman.
Arun Govil appears as King Dasharath while Sunny Deol steps in as Lord Hanuman.