Singh says Surpanakha's complexity drew her to 'Ramayana' role

Rakul Preet Singh is taking on the role of Surpanakha in Ramayana, and she's pretty excited about it.

She shared that what really drew her in was the character's complexity: "History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story."

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.