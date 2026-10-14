Singh to begin biggest India stadium tour January 2027
Entertainment
Arijit Singh is gearing up for his biggest India tour yet, starting January 2027 at Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.
The tour will run through May and hit nine major cities, giving fans across the country a chance to catch him live in some of the largest venues around.
Most stadium dates locked for Singh
This is Arijit's most ambitious tour so far, with shows lined up at huge stadiums: most venues are already locked in.
Kicking things off at a stadium known for hosting mega events (where Diljit Dosanjh is also set to perform) highlights just how big live music has become in India and how much fans love seeing their favorite artists on stage.