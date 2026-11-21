Singh's 'Dhurandhar' chosen to open IFFI Indian Panorama section
Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar has been chosen to open the Indian Panorama section at this year's International Film Festival of India (IFFI), with jury chairperson Madhur Bhandarkar saying the pick was taken collectively by him and the other jury members thanks to its massive box office run and strong audience buzz.
"I thought that this movie has to be the opening film. It's a big film, and everybody has loved it. People, I know, have watched the film two, three times. So I thought that was the right movie, and that's the reason Dhurandhar was the movie," Bhandarkar shared.
'Dhurandhar' franchise exceeds 3000 cr worldwide
Dhurandhar follows an undercover mission in Pakistan and has become a huge hit since its December 2025 release, raking in over ₹3,000 crore worldwide across the franchise and even spawning a sequel in March 2026.
Bhandarkar noted that while IFFI's Indian Panorama section celebrates all kinds of films (including lesser-known gems), this year the spotlight is on a movie that really captured audiences across the country.