Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar has been chosen to open the Indian Panorama section at this year's International Film Festival of India (IFFI), with jury chairperson Madhur Bhandarkar saying the pick was taken collectively by him and the other jury members thanks to its massive box office run and strong audience buzz.

"I thought that this movie has to be the opening film. It's a big film, and everybody has loved it. People, I know, have watched the film two, three times. So I thought that was the right movie, and that's the reason Dhurandhar was the movie," Bhandarkar shared.