Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' nears ₹980 cr Hindi box office

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has smashed through the ₹700 crore, ₹800 crore, and ₹900 crore milestones, something no other Bollywood film has done before.

While it didn't hit ₹1,000 crore in Hindi alone, it did cross that mark with its all-India collections (plus another ₹60 crore from South Indian versions).

With a whopping profit of nearly ₹668 crore, it's now officially the most profitable film of Indian cinema, leaving every previous record far behind.