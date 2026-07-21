Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' nears ₹980 cr Hindi box office
Ranveer Singh's spy action drama, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, just keeps breaking records.
After 50 days in theaters, it's racked up ₹977.75 crore at the Hindi box office and is expected to finish close to ₹980 crore by the end of its eighth week, even with a big drop from the previous week.
'Dhurandhar' posts nearly ₹668 cr profit
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has smashed through the ₹700 crore, ₹800 crore, and ₹900 crore milestones, something no other Bollywood film has done before.
While it didn't hit ₹1,000 crore in Hindi alone, it did cross that mark with its all-India collections (plus another ₹60 crore from South Indian versions).
With a whopping profit of nearly ₹668 crore, it's now officially the most profitable film of Indian cinema, leaving every previous record far behind.