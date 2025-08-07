Next Article
'Sitaare Zameen Par' on YouTube: Hansal Mehta praises Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan's new film, Sitaare Zameen Par, just landed on YouTube with a pay-per-view option—so you can watch it from anywhere, no cinema trip needed.
Director Hansal Mehta called out the film's emotional impact and praised Khan for making meaningful stories more accessible.
He also encouraged everyone to give this new way of watching movies a shot.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' getting support from all quarters
There was a hiccup at launch when Apple users got charged ₹179 by mistake, but Aamir Khan Productions jumped in right away to sort it out.
The film's getting solid support too—veteran actor Prem Chopra described it as "absolutely fantastic," and fans seem excited about this move to make movies easier (and cheaper) to watch.