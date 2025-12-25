Smriti skips 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' after wedding cancelation
The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, celebrating the Indian women's cricket team's World Cup victory, will be missing one key player: Smriti Mandhana. The absence comes amid recent media attention surrounding her personal life following the cancellation of her marriage to music composer Palash Muchhal. Despite this, the episode will feature other prominent players such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Renuka Singh, among others.
On Wednesday, The Great Indian Kapil Show shared a teaser for its upcoming episode featuring the Indian women's cricket team. In the promo, host Kapil Sharma is seen quizzing Kaur about her bhangra moves while lifting the trophy. Rodrigues then reveals that it was Mandhana who inspired her to dance. The episode will also feature Amol Mazumdar, head coach of the women's cricket team, and will premiere on Saturday.
Fans were quick to notice Mandhana's absence from the show. One user wrote, "Smriti is unfortunately missing from this show like she was from KBC. But her name is taken by the team wherever they go which feels really special." Another comment read, "This place is really missing Smriti mam." The show is streaming on Netflix.