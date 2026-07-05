'My heart sank': Sohail Khan recalls father Salim's health scare
What's the story
Actor Sohail Khan, currently seen on Prime Video's reality show Alliance, recently opened up about his father Salim Khan's health scare. In February this year, the veteran writer was hospitalized for a month due to a brain hemorrhage. Speaking to fellow contestant Delbar Arya on the show, Khan recalled breaking down when doctors told him they might lose his father.
Emotional revelation
Khan on spending time with parents
Khan revealed he spends most of his time with his parents because "time is the most valuable thing you can give somebody." He added, "Mere bacche hai lekin woh young hai aur unke pass bahut time hai, but my parents are old now, and I would like to spend time with them."
Health scare
'My heart sank when doctors said we might lose him'
Khan said, "Actually, I fear, when my father got unwell, a couple of weeks back, he was hospitalized and he went into a semi-coma...and I was staying with him in the hospital, my heart sank, and the doctor said you might lose him." "My mother, somebody who is very dear to me...and I said that agar daddy ko kuch ho gaya toh matlab I don't know how I'll operate because for me my parents are my life, everything."
Family support
Salim was hospitalized earlier this year
Salim, 90, was rushed to the hospital on February 17 after suffering a brain hemorrhage. He was admitted to the ICU and put on ventilator support. After a minor procedure, he remained under medical observation. Several celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Javed Akhtar, visited him in the hospital during this difficult time for the Khan family.
Reality show
Khan enters 'Alliance' as a wildcard
Khan recently entered the reality show Alliance as a wildcard contestant. He joined the Warriors alliance with Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, and Arya. During his first task on the show, which involved answering general knowledge questions, he jokingly apologized to Salim in case he failed to answer any questions or made a mistake. The show is hosted by Kunal Kemmu and streams on Prime Video at noon daily.