'My heart sank': Sohail Khan recalls father Salim's health scare

Health scare

'My heart sank when doctors said we might lose him'

Khan said, "Actually, I fear, when my father got unwell, a couple of weeks back, he was hospitalized and he went into a semi-coma...and I was staying with him in the hospital, my heart sank, and the doctor said you might lose him." "My mother, somebody who is very dear to me...and I said that agar daddy ko kuch ho gaya toh matlab I don't know how I'll operate because for me my parents are my life, everything."