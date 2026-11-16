Sohum Shah isn't worried about 'Tumbbad 2' clashing with 'Avengers'
What's the story
Actor-producer Sohum Shah is ready to step into the world of Tumbbad 2 on December 3, 2027. The sequel will be released two weeks ahead of Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars and Andy Serkis's The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Despite the competition, Shah is focused on his work and doesn't feel any pressure.
Competition
'December is always tough...': Shah on competition
Shah told Variety India, "December is always a very tough month in my opinion because, obviously, there are Hollywood releases."
He added that the priority for him remains the film itself. "I do not feel any pressure at all. We try to make the story we want, that's it. It doesn't matter that Hollywood technicians are on board or that the scale of the film has increased."
Both Avengers and LOTR movies arrive on December 17, 2027.
Anticipation
Shah is most excited about these big Indian films
Shah is also excited about two upcoming Indian films, SS Rajamouli's Varanasi and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
He said, "I am very excited about 'Varanasi' because as a filmmaker, I like Rajamouli sir a lot."
"I am also very excited for 'Ramayana' because I like Ranbir's work a lot."
"I have read the 'Ramayana,' so I know the story, whereas I don't know what 'Varanasi' is, what surprise is going to happen, what new world he is going to show."
Film interest
More about 'Varanasi,' 'Ramayana'
Shah is particularly intrigued by Varanasi because of its unfamiliar world.
The film, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will hit the screens on April 7, 2027.
Ramayana is a two-part adaptation featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Its first part was released worldwide on November 5, 2026, and the second part is scheduled for Diwali 2028.
Inspiration
On his favorite Hollywood films and influences
Shah's cinematic influences include a blend of Indian storytelling and Hollywood spectacle.
He fondly remembers watching Titanic, Jurassic Park, Speed, and True Lies in Hindi dub.
He also admires the visual effects of the late '90s and early 2000s in films like Terminator, Jurassic Park, and Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings.
One of his favorite screen creations is Gollum from Jackson's trilogy, which Serkis will reprise in The Hunt for Gollum.
Production
Everything to know about upcoming 'Tumbbad' sequel
The Tumbbad sequel, helmed by Adesh Prasad and produced by Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios, will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Alia Bhatt.
Shah's perspective on competition aligns with his broader filmmaking philosophy: the scale of a production, its people, and expectations cannot overshadow the story at its core.
He believes in simply making the story filmmakers want to tell.