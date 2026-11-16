Sohum Shah isn't worried about 'Tumbbad 2' clashing with 'Avengers'

Shah told Variety India, "December is always a very tough month in my opinion because, obviously, there are Hollywood releases."

He added that the priority for him remains the film itself. "I do not feel any pressure at all. We try to make the story we want, that's it. It doesn't matter that Hollywood technicians are on board or that the scale of the film has increased."

Both Avengers and LOTR movies arrive on December 17, 2027.