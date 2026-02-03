Solar scam accused's ₹1,500cr CSR fund con job goes wrong
A Kochi salon owner says he lost ₹29 lakh after falling for a scam run by Biju Radhakrishnan—already known for the solar scam—and three others.
The group promised him access to massive CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds, claiming their NGO could help him get up to ₹1,500 crore if he set up a trust with them.
Details of the case
Radhakrishnan allegedly posed as a Supreme Court lawyer and his partner as his High Court lawyer wife.
They showed up in fancy cars and convinced Rinshad to pay huge "processing fees," plus extra for an ambulance and paperwork.
After taking the money, they invited him to Dubai to "finalize" things but disappeared once he got there—leaving him stranded.
When Rinshad asked for his money back, one of the accused reportedly threatened him with a false case.
Police finally registered the case on January 31 after a court order; investigations are ongoing under several criminal sections including cheating and forgery.