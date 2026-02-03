Solar scam accused's ₹1,500cr CSR fund con job goes wrong

Details of the case

Radhakrishnan allegedly posed as a Supreme Court lawyer and his partner as his High Court lawyer wife.

They showed up in fancy cars and convinced Rinshad to pay huge "processing fees," plus extra for an ambulance and paperwork.

After taking the money, they invited him to Dubai to "finalize" things but disappeared once he got there—leaving him stranded.

When Rinshad asked for his money back, one of the accused reportedly threatened him with a false case.

Police finally registered the case on January 31 after a court order; investigations are ongoing under several criminal sections including cheating and forgery.