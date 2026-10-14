Sona Mohapatra urges Rahul Gandhi to repair Himachal Pradesh environment

Singer Sona Mohapatra is in the spotlight after she called out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Visiting after nine years, she was shocked by garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers and urged Gandhi to focus on real issues like environmental care instead of just talking about "Then the repair of democracy will begin" and "Dear @RahulGandhi, before repairing democracy, could you start by repairing Himachal Pradesh?"