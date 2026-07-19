Sonakshi Sinha backs Sonam Wangchuk, hopes for peace
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has condemned the Delhi Police's action against activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was taken to a hospital on Saturday morning during his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. In a video shared on Instagram, she expressed her disapproval of the incident and praised the students and youth supporting Wangchuk. The protest was organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2026.
Statement
'Glad he's okay'
Sinha said, "The thing that happened with Sonam sir today...it wasn't right. I am glad that he's okay and that his wife is with him. He's strong, he's alert."
She added, "In the last few days, I have been seeing him and the thousands standing with him."
"No matter what has been going on, they have stayed calm, respectful and have kept their point forward without violence."
Request
'Raise your voice, but stay the same way'
Sinha also had a request for those participating in the upcoming protest march on July 20.
She said, "I only have one request to those taking part in the march on July 20. Raise your voice, but stay the same way you are, which is your movement's biggest strength."
"Everyone who has stood with Sonam sir has reminded us that bravery isn't about making a noise; it's also about standing with resolve and peace."
Hope
Sinha expresses hope for dialogue
Sinha expressed her support for the youth, students, and the Constitution.
She said, "Just like it's your right to question, it's also your right to hope. So, it's my hope that a dialogue begins on July 20 and that every voice gets the respect it deserves."
Meanwhile, Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after his health deteriorated due to dehydration and metabolic abnormalities.
He has reportedly refused intravenous fluids and oral rehydration solution despite being advised by doctors.
Protests
Protests held in Mumbai against Wangchuk's removal from hunger strike
Meanwhile, student organizations and opposition supporters held separate protests in South Mumbai against Wangchuk's removal from his hunger strike.
The protests were organized under the banner of Mumbai Against Suppression of Students (MASS) by members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Federation (AISF), Aamchi Padhai Aamchi Ladai, and other groups.
The protestors condemned the Delhi Police's action as "illegal detention" and expressed solidarity with students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.