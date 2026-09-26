'Was written off': Soni Razdan on career struggles after marriage

Speaking to PTI, the 69-year-old actor said, "I was sort of written off, people didn't bother about me at all. Then I came back."

She added that she occasionally worked in films directed by her husband, such as Daddy and Sadak.

"In fact, Siddharth P Malhotra's father was the one whose company gave me work consistently. So I was shooting every month but not for more than eight or 10 days."