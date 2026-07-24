Sonu Nigam postpones concert amid Delhi student protests
What's the story
In light of the ongoing student protests in Delhi over the NEET paper leak, singer Sonu Nigam has decided to postpone his upcoming concert, confirmed Hindustan Times. The event was scheduled for Saturday at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, Delhi, as part of the BOSSitivity - Sonu Nigam Remembers Rafi tribute concert. However, tickets for this show were not visible on ticketing platforms on Friday morning, and only the August 15 date was displayed.
Official confirmation
'It's been postponed keeping the current sentiment in mind'
When asked if the concert's unavailability was a technical glitch or an actual postponement, Nigam confirmed to the portal that it was the latter.
He said, "It's been postponed keeping the current sentiment in mind."
This decision comes after a video of Nigam expressing irritation when asked about his views on the protests surfaced online.
In response to persistent questioning from paparazzi, he had abruptly ended the interaction, saying, "Ab ho gaya bas."
Celebrity cancelations
Other celebrities who have postponed events
Nigam isn't the only celebrity to have postponed an event amid the protests.
Comedian-actor Anubhav Singh Bassi also called off his performance at Talkatora Stadium on Saturday.
He announced the news on Instagram Stories, saying, "GenZ is already killing it at creativity and humor right now, so shows at Talkatora Stadium on the 25th are canceled."
Actor Soha Ali Khan postponed her podcast's next episode in solidarity with the students fighting for a better system.