Sonu Nigam postpones concert amid Delhi student protests

When asked if the concert's unavailability was a technical glitch or an actual postponement, Nigam confirmed to the portal that it was the latter.

He said, "It's been postponed keeping the current sentiment in mind."

This decision comes after a video of Nigam expressing irritation when asked about his views on the protests surfaced online.

In response to persistent questioning from paparazzi, he had abruptly ended the interaction, saying, "Ab ho gaya bas."