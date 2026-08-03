Sony confirms 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' release June 18, 2027
Sony just confirmed that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the final chapter in the animated trilogy, will release on June 18, 2027.
This movie continues Miles Morales's multiverse adventure as he fights to protect his family and find his way home.
Morales faces betrayal from Spider Society
Expect deeper themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and family as Miles faces betrayal and the powerful Spider Society led by Miguel O'Hara.
The film promises a wild journey through different universes, wrapping up Miles's story with plenty of heart.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' post-credit hints
The huge success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day (released July 2026) set the stage for this finale, especially with its post-credit scene hinting at Peter Parker in space.
Fans are buzzing about possible links to past Spider-Men and upcoming MCU films like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.