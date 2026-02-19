Sony joins other studios in suing 'Spider-Verse' AI tool Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

Sony Pictures Entertainment is the latest major studio to take on ByteDance's new AI tool, Seedance 2.0, which has been going viral for remixing scenes from shows like Game of Thrones and superhero movies.

Sony sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding that clips based on Breaking Bad and Spider-Verse be removed from the tool's training data.