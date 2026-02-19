Sony joins other studios in suing 'Spider-Verse' AI tool
Sony Pictures Entertainment is the latest major studio to take on ByteDance's new AI tool, Seedance 2.0, which has been going viral for remixing scenes from shows like Game of Thrones and superhero movies.
Sony sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding that clips based on Breaking Bad and Spider-Verse be removed from the tool's training data.
ByteDance said it respects intellectual property rights
Sony called ByteDance's actions "willful" copyright infringement, pointing out that Seedance 2.0 launched with almost no copyright protections in place.
In response, ByteDance said it respects intellectual property rights and is working to improve its safeguards.
Other studios and unions have also joined the fight
Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros., Netflix—and even SAG-AFTRA (the actors' union)—have all criticized Seedance 2.0 for using copyrighted characters and actors' likenesses without permission. SAG-AFTRA joined a coalition that condemned Seedance 2.0.
The fight isn't just about movies—it's about how AI and creativity will mix going forward.