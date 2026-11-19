Sony Pictures, PVR INOX deck 50 cinemas 'Jumanji: Open World'
Sony Pictures and PVR INOX are celebrating Diwali by decking out 50 cinemas across India with Jumanji: Open World-themed installations.
The campaign, which ran for two weeks, invites cinema staff to get creative and helps moviegoers enjoy a festive, immersive experience tied to the upcoming film.
Cinema teams compete before Johnson release
Cinema teams are competing for recognition based on their creativity, making this more than just decoration: it's about building excitement ahead of the December release starring Dwayne Johnson and friends.
The campaign reflects a growing trend: using big festivals like Diwali to boost movie hype and connect global films with local celebrations.