'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' gets U/A rating from CBFC
What's the story
Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya has been certified with a U/A 13+ rating by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This is a rare feat for Barjatya, as most of his films have received a clean U certificate, reported Bollywood Hungama. The only other film in his career to get a U/A rating is Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003).
Film duration
Film is 3rd-longest in Barjatya's career
Yeh Prem Mol Liya has a runtime of 173 minutes (two hours and 53 minutes), making it the third-longest film in Barjatya's career.
His longest film remains Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which had a runtime of three hours and 13 minutes.
It is followed by his directorial debut, Maine Pyar Kiya, at three hours and four minutes.
The trailer for Yeh Prem Mol Liya will be unveiled on Wednesday.
About
About 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
Yeh Prem Mol Liya is set to star Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles.
The cast also includes Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Saumya Tandon, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajesh Kumar, and Krish Rao, among others.
Meanwhile, the film is all set to release on November 27.