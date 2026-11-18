Yeh Prem Mol Liya has a runtime of 173 minutes (two hours and 53 minutes), making it the third-longest film in Barjatya's career.

His longest film remains Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which had a runtime of three hours and 13 minutes.

It is followed by his directorial debut, Maine Pyar Kiya, at three hours and four minutes.

The trailer for Yeh Prem Mol Liya will be unveiled on Wednesday.