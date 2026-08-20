'The Traitors's former contestant Soundous to feature in 'David Reddy'
What's the story
Soundous Moufakir, a former contestant on The Traitors Season 2, will be making a special appearance in the upcoming Telugu film David Reddy. The actor recently wrapped up shooting for a dance number in Hyderabad for the movie, reported Variety India. The song has been composed by Ravi Basrur of K.G.F fame.
Movie details
More about 'David Reddy'
David Reddy stars Manoj Manchu, Ramya Krishnan, Samuthirakani, and Abhay Deol.
The film is directed by Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti and set between 1897 and 1922.
It tells the story of a revolutionary fighting against the British during India's freedom struggle.
Moufakir started her career in India as a reality show contestant on Roadies Season 18, Splitsvilla 14, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Future endeavors
Other upcoming projects of Moufakir
After David Reddy, Moufakir will be seen in filmmaker Ravi Chhabriya's Party Animal, following Detective Sherdil.
The comedy film stars Saiyaara actor Alam Khan and also features Viraj Ghelani and Saqib Ayub.
Apart from acting, Moufakir, who has a degree in finance, recently ventured into entrepreneurship by entering the skincare space.