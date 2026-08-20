'The Traitors's former contestant Soundous to feature in 'David Reddy'

David Reddy stars Manoj Manchu, Ramya Krishnan, Samuthirakani, and Abhay Deol.

The film is directed by Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti and set between 1897 and 1922.

It tells the story of a revolutionary fighting against the British during India's freedom struggle.

Moufakir started her career in India as a reality show contestant on Roadies Season 18, Splitsvilla 14, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.