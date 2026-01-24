Rajkummar Rao's Sourav Ganguly biopic to begin shooting in March
What's the story
Filmmaker-producer Luv Ranjan recently revealed that the much-awaited biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly will start filming in March 2026. The movie, which has Rajkummar Rao playing the lead role, is being helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced under Luv Films. Earlier reports had suggested that shooting would begin in January this year, but Ranjan confirmed the new schedule in a recent interaction with Pinkvilla.
Filming locations
Film to begin shooting in Kolkata
The biopic will reportedly start filming in Kolkata, with a focus on Ganguly's illustrious cricketing career and his captaincy of the Indian team. Rao is currently preparing for the role by practicing left-handed batting to portray the cricketing legend authentically. The film is likely to be released in December 2026, but neither Rao nor the makers have confirmed this date yet.
Pre-production
Motwane has already begun groundwork for the biopic
Motwane has already begun his research for the biopic by spending four days in Kolkata to study Ganguly's Behala residence. The iconic home will be recreated in a Mumbai studio for the film's shoot. On Wednesday morning, he visited Ganguly's family residence, Ma Mangal Chandi Bhavan near Behala Chowrasta, along with his crew as part of this research process.
Actor's statement
Ganguly's statement on his biopic
Ganguly, who played for India from 1992 to 2008, scoring 18,575 runs across Tests and ODIs and registering 38 centuries, previously ruled out the idea of playing a leading role in the movie himself. "I think the right person is doing it... I'll help him with everything," the former cricketer told PTI. The film will reportedly be shot across multiple locations, including Kolkata, Mumbai and London.