Rajkummar Rao's Sourav Ganguly biopic to begin shooting in March

Filmmaker-producer Luv Ranjan recently revealed that the much-awaited biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly will start filming in March 2026. The movie, which has Rajkummar Rao playing the lead role, is being helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced under Luv Films. Earlier reports had suggested that shooting would begin in January this year, but Ranjan confirmed the new schedule in a recent interaction with Pinkvilla.

Filming locations Film to begin shooting in Kolkata The biopic will reportedly start filming in Kolkata, with a focus on Ganguly's illustrious cricketing career and his captaincy of the Indian team. Rao is currently preparing for the role by practicing left-handed batting to portray the cricketing legend authentically. The film is likely to be released in December 2026, but neither Rao nor the makers have confirmed this date yet.

Pre-production Motwane has already begun groundwork for the biopic Motwane has already begun his research for the biopic by spending four days in Kolkata to study Ganguly's Behala residence. The iconic home will be recreated in a Mumbai studio for the film's shoot. On Wednesday morning, he visited Ganguly's family residence, Ma Mangal Chandi Bhavan near Behala Chowrasta, along with his crew as part of this research process.

Advertisement