'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' $465 million worldwide opening, biggest 2026 launch

If these numbers hold up, Brand New Day will be Sony's second-largest global debut ever, right behind No Way Home and ahead of Spider-Man 3.

The film is also making waves internationally, especially in China where it's expected to earn around $45 million this week.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Sadie Sink, the movie launches across France, Germany, and China, so Spider-Man fans everywhere have plenty to look forward to.