'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' $465 million worldwide opening, biggest 2026 launch
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to explode onto screens, with opening weekend earnings projected at $465 million worldwide, making it the biggest movie launch of 2026 so far.
North American theaters are expected to bring in $195 million, while international markets add another $270 million.
Presales have already hit around $80 million, edging past No Way Home's numbers.
'Brand New Day' China opening $45 million
If these numbers hold up, Brand New Day will be Sony's second-largest global debut ever, right behind No Way Home and ahead of Spider-Man 3.
The film is also making waves internationally, especially in China where it's expected to earn around $45 million this week.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Sadie Sink, the movie launches across France, Germany, and China, so Spider-Man fans everywhere have plenty to look forward to.