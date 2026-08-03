'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' crosses ₹300cr in India, nets ₹253.2cr
Spider-Man is back and smashing records!
The newest MCU film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hit theaters on July 30 and soared past ₹300 crore at the Indian box office in just four days.
With a net collection of ₹253.2 crore, fans across languages turned out in huge numbers to catch Spidey's latest adventure.
Daily collections and high-quality leak
The movie pulled in big numbers every day: ₹60.6 crore on Thursday, ₹49.35 crore on Friday, ₹70.25 crore on Saturday, and an impressive ₹73 crore on Sunday.
English screenings led the pack with ₹40.5 crore on Sunday; Hindi shows were packed at 95% occupancy, bringing in ₹29 crore; Tamil added another ₹3.5 crore with solid turnout too.
Despite all this excitement, the film faced a major hiccup when a high-quality copy leaked online just two days after release, reaching nearly 5.9 million accounts before it was removed.
Still, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and marking the 38th MCU installment, Spidey's swinging strong at the box office despite challenges!