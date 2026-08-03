'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' crosses ₹300cr in India, nets ₹253.2cr

The movie pulled in big numbers every day: ₹60.6 crore on Thursday, ₹49.35 crore on Friday, ₹70.25 crore on Saturday, and an impressive ₹73 crore on Sunday.

English screenings led the pack with ₹40.5 crore on Sunday; Hindi shows were packed at 95% occupancy, bringing in ₹29 crore; Tamil added another ₹3.5 crore with solid turnout too.

Despite all this excitement, the film faced a major hiccup when a high-quality copy leaked online just two days after release, reaching nearly 5.9 million accounts before it was removed.

Still, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and marking the 38th MCU installment, Spidey's swinging strong at the box office despite challenges!