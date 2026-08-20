Can 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' collect ₹500cr in India?

On Day 21, the overall occupancy for Spider-Man: Brand New Day - English (3D) was recorded at 15.34%. The film's English version saw a slight increase in occupancy during the night shows, peaking at 19.44%.

Major regions like Bengaluru and the National Capital Region (NCR) also reported higher night show occupancies of 16% and 12%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hindi screenings had an overall occupancy of 15.78%, with the highest night show occupancy reaching 17.17%.