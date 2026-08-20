Can 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' collect ₹500cr in India?
What's the story
The Hollywood superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has experienced a significant drop in its box office collection on the 21st day of its release in India. The movie earned ₹1.8cr across 3,291 shows on Wednesday, marking a 29.4% decline from Tuesday's net collection of ₹2.55cr. Despite this dip, the total India gross collections have reached an impressive ₹566.07cr, with ₹473.5cr net haul. Since it'll be entering its fourth week now, can the Sony venture collect ₹500cr net in India?
Occupancy details
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' occupancy details
On Day 21, the overall occupancy for Spider-Man: Brand New Day - English (3D) was recorded at 15.34%. The film's English version saw a slight increase in occupancy during the night shows, peaking at 19.44%.
Major regions like Bengaluru and the National Capital Region (NCR) also reported higher night show occupancies of 16% and 12%, respectively.
Meanwhile, Hindi screenings had an overall occupancy of 15.78%, with the highest night show occupancy reaching 17.17%.
Box office performance
A look at the film's collection break-up
Despite the drop in collections, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been a box office hit.
The film's English version has netted ₹258.95cr, accounting for 34.6% of the total net collection. The Hindi version follows closely with ₹172.42cr (80.2%).
Other languages like Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu have contributed smaller amounts to the overall earnings but still reflect a strong regional interest in this blockbuster film!
Cast details
Everything to know about 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has an ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Zendaya.
The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton with cinematography by Brett Pawlak and music composed by Michael Giacchino.
It was released on July 30 in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.